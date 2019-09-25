After the Thomas Cook Collapse: 600,000 People Remain Blocked in Various Parts of the World

The day after the bankruptcy of British operator Thomas Cook, the largest peacekeeping operation began. 600,000 people remain stranded in different parts of the world. Insurance companies and governments are coordinating their efforts to bring abandoned tourists to their homes.

Thousands of people have been blocked in different parts of the world without having to choose how to get home. Huge queues have arisen at the airports, and the business fears this is just the beginning.

Hundreds of users have complained on social media that airlines have been speculating by artificially raising ticket prices several times and forcing people blocked thousands of miles from their homes to pay huge sums to get home.

The anger escalated after it became clear that Thomas Cook bosses had received £ 50 million in bonuses a year before the bankruptcy.