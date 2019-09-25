Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Occasional Showers
September 25, 2019, Wednesday
Today, the cloud will be considerable, with light rain in some places. During the day, clouds will occasionally break and decrease, mainly over southern Bulgaria. There will be light wind form the east-northeast, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 19C and 24C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
