President Rumen Radev's Working Visit to New York Continues
The Head of State leads the Bulgarian delegation and represents our country at the 74th UN session.
Today Rumen Radev will make a speech about the future of education.
The Bulgarian President will also participate in the Michael Bloomberg Global Business Forum. Yesterday, Rumen Radev gave a speech at the Summit Forum on Sustainable Development, and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva participated in a forum of foreign ministers from the Balkan countries.
President Radev and his wife were at a formal dinner attended by President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.
- » Boyko Borisov's Visit to South Korea Continues (Update)
- » President Radev Spoke with his Kazakh Counterpart about the Deepening of the Bilateral Relations between the Countries
- » First Day of Prime Minister's Visit to South Korea
- » Iraq Has an Interest in Restoring its Active Economic Relations with Bulgaria
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Will be on a Working Visit to South Korea
- » President Rumen Radev's Visit to New York Continues