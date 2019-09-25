First Day of Prime Minister's Visit to South Korea
First day of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's visit to South Korea.
In Seoul, Borissov will deliver a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of Koreans are buried, who gave their lives in the Korean and Vietnam War national independence movement.
The Prime Minister will also visit the Hyundai Research Center in Huasong, as well as the Taekwondo World Headquarters.
In the course of his visit, Borissov will meet with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Lee Wan-koo and President Moon Jae-in.
- » Boyko Borisov's Visit to South Korea Continues (Update)
- » President Radev Spoke with his Kazakh Counterpart about the Deepening of the Bilateral Relations between the Countries
- » President Rumen Radev's Working Visit to New York Continues
- » Iraq Has an Interest in Restoring its Active Economic Relations with Bulgaria
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Will be on a Working Visit to South Korea
- » President Rumen Radev's Visit to New York Continues