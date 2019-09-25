First Day of Prime Minister's Visit to South Korea

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 25, 2019, Wednesday // 07:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: First Day of Prime Minister's Visit to South Korea

First day of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's visit to South Korea.

In Seoul, Borissov will deliver a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of Koreans are buried, who gave their lives in the Korean and Vietnam War national independence movement.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Hyundai Research Center in Huasong, as well as the Taekwondo World Headquarters.


In the course of his visit, Borissov will meet with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Lee Wan-koo  and President Moon Jae-in.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, Bulgaria, Moon Jae-in, South Korea
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria