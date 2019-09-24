Volen Siderov Enters the Battle For Mayor of Sofia

Volen Siderov enters the battle for mayor of Sofia.

He said that joining the last moment in this battle, he believes that sociology is about to change and he will be one of those who will go on the run-оff.

Volen Siderov, chairman of ATAKA: As a candidate for the Ataka party, I am the founder and leader of the party, it is not natural to seek the so-called independence. I have never differed from my party vision, position. This is the only major party I am a member of and I have created. There is no way I can not be a candidate for ATAKA.

 

