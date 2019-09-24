EP Gives Green Light For Further Talks About the Mobility Package

The Transport Committee of the European Parliament has today voted to open negotiations between Parliament, the European Commission and the Member States on the Mobility Package. This is another step along the path to accepting the package, known as the "Macron Package." Bulgarian MEPs believe that the transport industry in Bulgaria must make compromises.

Bulgarian MEPs voted against the launch of the so-called trialogues, but most of their colleagues supported the move to the next phase.

Petar Vitanov, BSP MEP / Group of Socialists and Democrats: It was not unexpected given last week's vote. From now on, these files are being sent to an interinstitutional debate and our main ambition remains to find a compromise.



Ilhan Kyuchuk, MEP / Refugee MEP: We did not vote in favour of mandating the entire package. It must be firmly rejected and that is our position. Unfortunately, the result is not what we want.



MEPs expect the transport industry in Bulgaria to unite and make concessions from here on.

Andrei Novakov, MEP from GERB / ​​EPP: So far, there have been problems with the industry speaking in several voices - different organizations accepting one, rejecting another, this only prevents us. Because no one dares to take responsibility for taking the proposals that are being made.



Negotiations on the Mobility Package are expected to begin this month. Probably they will continue after New Year.