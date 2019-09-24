Bulgarian Killed by a Lightning in Greece
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Bulgarian has been killed by lightning in Greece after the weather in the country deteriorated today, Eleftheros Typos reported.
A 56-year-old Bulgarian was struck by lightning in an illegal landfill near Alimaki on the Peloponnese Peninsula, BTA reports.
This is the second case in which a lightning killed a person today.
Earlier, a 35-year-old Pakistani who was performing farming activities was killed.