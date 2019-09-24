Bulgarian Killed by a Lightning in Greece

A Bulgarian has been killed by lightning in Greece after the weather in the country deteriorated today, Eleftheros Typos reported.

A 56-year-old Bulgarian was struck by lightning in an illegal landfill near Alimaki on the Peloponnese Peninsula, BTA reports.

This is the second case in which a lightning killed a person today.

Earlier, a 35-year-old Pakistani who was performing farming activities was killed.

