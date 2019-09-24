The Producer of the American animated series "The Simpsons" and "Rick and Morty" Died at 54

Producer of the American animated series "The Simpsons" and "Rick and Morty" J. Michael Mendel died, Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to the widow of the 54-year-old man, Juel Bestrop, her husband left this world late last night (September 22) at their home in Los Angeles.

“My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.” Justin Roiland wrote in a tweet.

Adult Swim paid tribute to the late producer too:

“All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Mike Mendel. Mike was the heart of the ‘Rick and Morty’ production family, his fantastic talent and wit will be sorely missed. Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry, who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The American Producer has been honoured with four Emmys (1995, 1997 and 1998) for the Simpsons. Since 2013, he and Roiland have begun work on Rick and Morty, for which the creative duo was awarded with an Emmy last year.