More than 54,000 Vehicles Passed through Trakia Motorway on September 20th

54,067 vehicles were registered by the traffic cameras of Trakia Motorway at the exit of Sofia on September 20 - the last business day before the three weekend days for the Independence Day. Of these, 28 712 were traveling to Burgas and 25 355 vehicles were heading for Sofia, Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) traffic cameras at the exit of Sofia report showed. On September 23 (Monday), the last of the three weekend days for the holiday, were registered 47,819. Of these, 32 420 traveled to the capital.

According to Hemus Motorway traffic cameras on Friday / September 20th / there were 39 517 vehicles registered, of which 23 655 vehicles traveled to Varna. On the last weekend day (September 23), the number of cars traveling from Botevgrad to Sofia was 24,029.

On the road Sofia - Kalotina on September 20, 21 423 motor vehicles crossed the border with Serbia, and on September 23, 16 144 vehicles were recorded towards the capital.

More than 16,300 vehicles have been inspected by National Toll inspectors in the period September 20-23 for a paid vignette fee. Nearly 1,400 offenders have been identified, with more than half of them being foreign citizens (775). 1192 compensatory fees totaling BGN 21 770 were imposed. 166 acts of administrative misconduct were drawn up.

Since the beginning of the year, Toll inspectors have inspected nearly 1.1 million vehicles, catching almost 80,000 violators and the value of the imposed compensatory fees exceed BGN 3.8 million.