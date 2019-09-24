Igor Dodon Reassured President Radev that the Status of Taraclia District Won't Be Affected by the Territorial-Administrative Reform

President Rumen Radev has been reassured by his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, that the territorial-administrative reform undertaken by Moldova would not affect the status and integrity of Taraclia district populated by ethnic Bulgarians, said the presidential press office. The topic of the rights of the Bulgarian minority in Moldova was raised by the Bulgarian president during his meeting with Igor Dodon, which took place in New York on the sidelines of the 74th regular session of the UN General Assembly.

The conversation highlighted the close friendship and active political dialogue between the two countries. The two presidents underlined the positive contribution to the bilateral co-operation made by the large historic Bulgarian diaspora in Moldova, which is fully integrated. In President Radev’s words, maintaining the current status of Taraclia, home to 63,000 ethnic Bulgarians, is vital for them to preserve their national, cultural and linguistic identity.

President Radev was also assured that Moldovia would do its best to transform the Grigory Tsamblak University of Taraclia into an affiliate of Angel Kanchev University of Ruse. Prior to Rumen Radev's planned visit to Moldova in 2020, a Bulgarian delegation will visit the school in order to clarify the details. President Radev also brought up the topic of improving the study conditions at Taraclia University, expanding the range of specialties and forms of training.