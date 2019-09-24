Igor Dodon Reassured President Radev that the Status of Taraclia District Won't Be Affected by the Territorial-Administrative Reform
President Rumen Radev has been reassured by his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, that the territorial-administrative reform undertaken by Moldova would not affect the status and integrity of Taraclia district populated by ethnic Bulgarians, said the presidential press office. The topic of the rights of the Bulgarian minority in Moldova was raised by the Bulgarian president during his meeting with Igor Dodon, which took place in New York on the sidelines of the 74th regular session of the UN General Assembly.
The conversation highlighted the close friendship and active political dialogue between the two countries. The two presidents underlined the positive contribution to the bilateral co-operation made by the large historic Bulgarian diaspora in Moldova, which is fully integrated. In President Radev’s words, maintaining the current status of Taraclia, home to 63,000 ethnic Bulgarians, is vital for them to preserve their national, cultural and linguistic identity.
President Radev was also assured that Moldovia would do its best to transform the Grigory Tsamblak University of Taraclia into an affiliate of Angel Kanchev University of Ruse. Prior to Rumen Radev's planned visit to Moldova in 2020, a Bulgarian delegation will visit the school in order to clarify the details. President Radev also brought up the topic of improving the study conditions at Taraclia University, expanding the range of specialties and forms of training.
- » Iraq Has an Interest in Restoring its Active Economic Relations with Bulgaria
- » The IMF Executive Board Will Interview Kristalina Georgieva
- » Maya Manolova Presented Her Management Program to Sofia
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Will be on a Working Visit to South Korea
- » A Key Vote on the Mobility package in the EP is Expected Today
- » President Rumen Radev's Visit to New York Continues