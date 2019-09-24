Iraq Has an Interest in Restoring its Active Economic Relations with Bulgaria

The ambition of Bulgaria and Iraq is to start renewing the presence of Bulgarian companies on the Iraqi market in a number of industries in which we have been economic partners in the recent past. This was stated by President Rumen Radev after meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih in New York. The two spoke during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The good economic relations between Bulgaria and Iraq in the recent past are a good basis to resume the partnership between the two countries in the new conditions of democratic development, was the common position of the two presidents. Bulgaria had a strong presence in the fields of construction, hydrotechnics, oil and gas exploration and production, medicine and education. Iraq is open to partnerships in these areas and highly appreciates Bulgarian specialists and companies. "I hope that with the increase of security in the country, Bulgaria will have its presence in Iraq," Rumen Radev said.

During the meeting, Barham Salih stated Iraq's interest in Bulgaria’s attempt to move towards a transition to democracy. We will count on more Iraqi students to study at our universities, President Rumen Radev said.

During the meeting, the Head of State stated that Bulgaria will continue to support Iraq's efforts to stabilize and rebuild the country and is ready to assist in the process of its democratic reforms. Iraq needs support because re-destabilization of the country will affect Bulgaria’s region both in terms of security and in terms of a sharp increase in migrant and refugee flows, Rumen Radev told reporters.