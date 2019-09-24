Facebook Has Bought a Startup which Is Exploring Ways to Control Computers with Brain Signals

Facebook has announced that it has bought New York-based startup CTRL-labs, which is exploring ways for people to communicate with computers using brain signals, Reuters reported.

The CNB estimates the deal at $ 1 billion, citing a well-informed source.

Facebook AR / VR Vice President Andrew Bosworth announced the deal in a message on the social network.

CTRL-labs will join Reality Labs on Facebook, Bosworth said, without specifying financial details of the deal.

According to media reports, CTRL-labs is working in the fields of cognitive psychology and machine learning to create an interaction mechanism through which people can control and work with computers through their minds. The company’s wristwatch, which is currently in development, uses gesture tracking sensors and will act as a data input.