UK Supreme Court: Boris Johnson's Decision to Suspend Parliament - Unlawful

UK Supreme Court: Boris Johnson's Decision to Suspend Parliament - Unlawful

The decision of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament for 5 weeks is illegal, the Supreme Court of the UK has ruled.

Magistrates initially stated that the decision fell within their jurisdiction, thereby rebutting a previous ruling by the English Supreme Court, which ruled that suspending Parliament's work was not a court's prerogative.

All 11 Supreme Court justices unanimously signed the ruling that Boris Johnson had no legal right to suspend the work of the House of Commons for 5 weeks. It was also illegal for Johnson's advice to Queen Elizabeth II to sign a law suspending parliament, magistrates said.

The Supreme Judges heard arguments from both sides last week. The government has announced that it will comply with the court's ruling.

