Today the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to interview Kristalina Georgieva, who is the only candidate for the post of Managing Director. This was announced at a regular press conference by the spokesman for the Jerry Rice Foundation earlier this month.

The interview was preceded by Georgieva’s individual interviews with representatives of the body responsible for determining the fund's policy.

The IMF plans to complete the process of electing a new chief by October 4, BTA reported.

In the best case scenario, the final choice must be reached by consensus, but voting is not excluded if necessary. The Fund prefers the consensus method and attaches particular importance to the selection of senior management, TASS notes.

The IMF approved a change in its statutes to remove the age requirement for the position of managing director,

so that the application of Ms Georgieva, who turned 66 on 13 August, would be valid.

In a statement, the IMF recalled that, since 1951, the general provisions prohibited the appointment of a candidate aged 65 or more as managing director and did not allow the holder to perform his functions after the age of 70.

Georgieva was named EU candidate for IMF chief on 2 August.