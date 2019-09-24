Strong Earthquakes near Istanbul and the Island of Crete this Morning

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 24, 2019, Tuesday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strong Earthquakes near Istanbul and the Island of Crete this Morning www.pixabay.com

A 5.6 Magnitude earthquake was reported near Crete Island at 10:49 am local time, according to the European Seismological Center.

The epicentre of the quake is 477 km southeast of Athens at a depth of 20 km.

At the same time, a 4.7 Richter earthquake was registered 64 km from Istanbul at 11.00 am this morning. The quake at a depth of 20 km.

Further information will be provided.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Istanbul, Crete, European Seismological Center
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria