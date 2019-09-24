Strong Earthquakes near Istanbul and the Island of Crete this Morning

A 5.6 Magnitude earthquake was reported near Crete Island at 10:49 am local time, according to the European Seismological Center.

The epicentre of the quake is 477 km southeast of Athens at a depth of 20 km.

At the same time, a 4.7 Richter earthquake was registered 64 km from Istanbul at 11.00 am this morning. The quake at a depth of 20 km.

