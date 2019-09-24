Strong Earthquakes near Istanbul and the Island of Crete this Morning
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 24, 2019, Tuesday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 5.6 Magnitude earthquake was reported near Crete Island at 10:49 am local time, according to the European Seismological Center.
The epicentre of the quake is 477 km southeast of Athens at a depth of 20 km.
At the same time, a 4.7 Richter earthquake was registered 64 km from Istanbul at 11.00 am this morning. The quake at a depth of 20 km.
Further information will be provided.
- » UN Report Warns about the Negative Effects of Climate Change
- » An Asteroid with the Size of Three Cheops Pyramids Approaches the Earth
- » 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Puerto Rico
- » Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain is Expected
- » More than 340 Secondary Earthquakes Were Registered in Albania
- » The First Day of Autumn Is Officially Here!