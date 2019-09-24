Boris Johnson Opposes Brexit Delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to meet with his European counterparts in New York as he tries to tackle the dwindling options surrounding Brexit after the House of Commons passed a no-deal law.

Johnson is expected to call on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to rule out the possibility of extending Brexit in the hope of urging MPs to support a revised agreement.

The British prime minister, who arrived in New York last night for the UN General Assembly session, is thought to be planning tripartite talks with Merkel and Macron to detail his plans to replace the safeguard clause for Northern Ireland and convince them that the new deal will have to be accepted by October 31st.

This could potentially bypass new legislation requiring Boris Johnson to seek a further quarterly extension of Brexit unless the agreement is approved by parliament by October 19. However, sources acknowledge that Johnson must first persuade EU leaders to compromise with the Irish clause. On Monday he warned that a breakthrough around Brexit during talks on the sidelines of the General Assembly is unlikely.