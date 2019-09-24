An Asteroid with the Size of Three Cheops Pyramids Approaches the Earth

www.pixabay.com

The 101955 Bennu asteroid was captured by the OSIRIS-REX spacecraft. The big asteroid will approach the Earth on Tuesday, according to the NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), quoted by RIA Novosti and BGNES.

The size of the celestial body, called 523934 (1998 FF14), is approximately 190 to 430 meters. Thus, it is comparable to two or three Cheops Pyramids, whose height reaches 139 meters.

The asteroid will be just 4.2 million kilometres away from the Earth. 

