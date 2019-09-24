France, Britain and Germany have blamed Iran for the attack in Saudi Arabia.

The leaders of the three countries met at the UN to coordinate their crisis strategy with Tehran. Paris, Berlin and London are participating in the 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear program and are trying to save the deal by reducing tensions between the United States and Iran. Saudi Arabia and Washington also blame Iran for the September 14 attack. Tehran denies involvement.

Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels took responsibility for the attack. Analysts, however, believe that the cruise missiles that were used, did not have such a range in order to be fired from Yemen.