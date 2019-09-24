France, Britain and Germany Have Blamed Iran for the Attack in Saudi Arabia

World | September 24, 2019, Tuesday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: France, Britain and Germany Have Blamed Iran for the Attack in Saudi Arabia www.pixabay.com

France, Britain and Germany have blamed Iran for the attack in Saudi Arabia.

The leaders of the three countries met at the UN to coordinate their crisis strategy with Tehran. Paris, Berlin and London are participating in the 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear program and are trying to save the deal by reducing tensions between the United States and Iran. Saudi Arabia and Washington also blame Iran for the September 14 attack. Tehran denies involvement.

Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels took responsibility for the attack. Analysts, however, believe that the cruise missiles that were used, did not have such a range in order to be fired from Yemen.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Britain, Germany, Iran, attack, Saudi Arabia, Tehran, Yemen, Yemeni rebels
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria