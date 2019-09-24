6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Puerto Rico

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was registered today off the coast of Puerto Rico, according to the United States Geological Survey, quoted by BTA.

The epicentre was about 80 kilometres north of the city of Isabela at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

