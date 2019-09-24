Representatives from 20 Countries Will Participate in a Charity Marathon to Support Women with Breast Cancer

On September 29, in South Park in Sofia, representatives from 20 countries will run to support women with breast cancer. The cause of the marathon is to unite women in their battle for life with their families, friends and associates. It will include the singers Esil Duran, Svetla Ivanova and Nelly Rangelova, actress Diana Dimitrova, the musicians from “Jeremy”, Svilen Noev, Krasi Georgiev and others, NOVA TV reported.

"The idea for the event came from Dallas in 1983. After that it was transferred to Europe, we, with our foundation, became a representative of this event in Bulgaria. Every day, more people join the initiative and there are currently over 1000 people, ” event organizer Ivo Benovski explained.

"In the name of such a good cause, I am ready to run. It's also good for the health. In general, we will celebrate life with everyone who joins this marathon. September 29th marks the 28th anniversary of a horrific accident I experienced. It was very dramatic for me, and I take that as symbolism, ” the singer Esil Duran explained to “Hello, Bulgaria”.