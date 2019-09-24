Facebook to Help People with their Outfits

Facebook is developing artificial intelligence technology that will help consumers to choose their clothes and styling. The project is called Fashion ++. It is designed to analyze photos to select the most appropriate look for the user. IT will pay attention to detail: it will advise you to roll up your sleeves, change your décolletage, choose a different colour range. The algorithm will recommend to remove the unnecessary or to add something more to your outfit.

Fashion ++ will not advertise clothing and accessories to certain brands. Developers want to create algorithms that can give users practical and up-to-date advice.