Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Will be on a Working Visit to South Korea

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov leaves for an official visit to South Korea by September 27th.

The visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister takes place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020. This is the first visit of a Bulgarian Prime Minister to the Republic of Korea. The Prime Minister will meet with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon and President Moon Jae-in. The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov and Economy Emil Karanikolov.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit the Hyundai Motor Group Research Center in Huasong and the Hancook University of Foreign Languages ​​in Seoul.

Bulgaria expects a large South Korean investment of $ 1.5 billion in the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant, the Prime Minister announced in August during the Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan. The second meeting of the Joint Bulgarian-Korean Economic Cooperation Commission in Seoul was held in mid-September, after which it became clear that the companies with South Korean participation in Bulgaria are 249, and the investments from the Asian country in Bulgaria amount to 213 million euros, which it ranks it among the 30 countries in terms of total investment in Bulgaria.