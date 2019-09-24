A Key Vote on the Mobility package in the EP is Expected Today
Deputies from the Transport Commission will decide whether to start tripartite negotiations with the Council of Ministers and the European Commission on the adoption of the document.
Last week, the line committee requested that the package be submitted for re-examination, despite opposition from Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania and Latvia.
The native representatives in Brussels vowed to defend the interest of the Bulgarian carriers even with the price of some compromises. So far, the transport industry in Bulgaria does not foresee new protests. Negotiations are expected to continue next year when the presidency of the Union is taken over by Croatia.
