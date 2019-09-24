A Key Vote on the Mobility package in the EP is Expected Today

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | September 24, 2019, Tuesday // 07:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Key Vote on the Mobility package in the EP is Expected Today

Deputies from the Transport Commission will decide whether to start tripartite negotiations with the Council of Ministers and the European Commission on the adoption of the document.

Last week, the line committee requested that the package be submitted for re-examination, despite opposition from Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania and Latvia.

The native representatives in Brussels vowed to defend the interest of the Bulgarian carriers even with the price of some compromises. So far, the transport industry in Bulgaria does not foresee new protests. Negotiations are expected to continue next year when the presidency of the Union is taken over by Croatia.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, protests, vote, EC, Mobility Package
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria