Public Transport Strike Kicks off in Greece

It will affect the operation of part of the metro lines in the capital Athens. They also stop trams, buses and city rail.

Sailors and port officials are also on strike. Ferries and cargo ships will not move and ports are closed.

The railway staff will be on strike in 24 hours, but their protest will start on Thursday morning.

All strikes in Greece are due to changes in labor legislation and a draft law on privatization of public transport, which is being debated in parliament.

