Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev's Visit to New York Continues

President Rumen Radev's visit to New York over the UN summit continues. The Head of State talks with his counterparts from Iraq and Moldova.

After the two meetings, the Bulgarian Head of State reiterated his position that our country should pursue a much more aggressive policy and return to where it had strong positions in the past, namely in the countries of the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, as well as in countries that have historically formed Bulgarian communities such as Moldova and Ukraine, and the UN Summit, he said, is a great place to make such contacts.

As for Iraq, Rumen Radev said that the country needed support.

