September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain is Expected

It will be mostly cloudy today, with rain showers. More rain expected in the western part of Bulgaria in the afternoon, while the southeastern areas will remain almost dry. There will be light wind from the east-northeast, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria.

Maximum temperatures will be lower – mostly between 19C and 24C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

