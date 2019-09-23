More than 340 Secondary Earthquakes Were Registered in Albania

Albania was shaken by more than 340 secondary earthquakes after the two strong earthquakes with a 5.6 and 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale were registered on Saturday.

The Seismological Institute of Serbia recorded more than 40 earthquakes on Sunday alone, the strongest of which was 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was closer to Tirana than the first two earthquakes.

According to the Albanian Ministry of Defense, these were the strongest earthquakes in the country in the last 20-30 years.

Until now, the Albanian authorities in Durrës and Tirana have not allowed many people to return to their homes because of the many secondary tremors. About 500 people spent the last night in temporary shelters.

The number of casualties is 105. More than 600 buildings were damaged, most of which were built before 1990.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced that he has received assistance proposals from Italy, Germany and several other European governments.