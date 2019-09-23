Maya Manolova Promised the Digitalization of Sofia Municipality

Maya Manolova presented her management program as candidate for mayor of Sofia. It contains 23 measures. The former Ombudsman promised a clean and green capital, as well as a digitalization of the Metropolitan Municipality. The candidate for mayor of the capital announced that she will manage transparently and make a complete revision of Toplofikatsiya Sofia and the municipal companies.

To ease the traffic in Sofia, Manolova would take away the parking privileges of VIP employees. Manolova herself and the municipal staff would travel by public transport.

"To make our capital not just a city of economic opportunity, a political and cultural centre. To make it a modern, European capital. A clean city, a green city, a respectable city, a city without periphery, a city of youth, a city with energy and with prospects for development, ” Manolova listed some of her priorities.