Maya Manolova Promised the Digitalization of Sofia Municipality

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 23, 2019, Monday // 16:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Maya Manolova Promised the Digitalization of Sofia Municipality novinite.bg

Maya Manolova presented her management program as candidate for mayor of Sofia. It contains 23 measures. The former Ombudsman promised a clean and green capital, as well as a digitalization of the Metropolitan Municipality. The candidate for mayor of the capital announced that she will manage transparently and make a complete revision of Toplofikatsiya Sofia and the municipal companies.

To ease the traffic in Sofia, Manolova would take away the parking privileges of VIP employees. Manolova herself and the municipal staff would travel by public transport.

"To make our capital not just a city of economic opportunity, a political and cultural centre. To make it a modern, European capital. A clean city, a green city, a respectable city, a city without periphery, a city of youth, a city with energy and with prospects for development, ” Manolova listed some of her priorities.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maya Manolova, Ombudsman, Mayor of Sofia, digitalization, Sofia Municipality, elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria