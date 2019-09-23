The 71st Emmy Awards Ceremony Is Over - Who Are the Winners?

The 71st Emmy Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles has ended. “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag“ took home the top prizes, winning best drama series and best comedy series, respectively, Variety reported.

Game of Thrones’ final season established a new record for most Emmy nominations received in the same year by any regular series with 32, breaking the 25 years long record of 26 nominations established by NYPD Blue in 1994. Fleabag turned out to be the biggest surprise of the evening, receiving awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Role, and Best Screenplay and Directing.

These are the shows which received most awards:

“Game of Thrones” - 12

“Chernobyl” - 10

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 8 p.m.

"Free Solo" - 7

"Fleabag" - 6

The full list of winners in all categories can be found here.