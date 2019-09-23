School Collapses in Kenya, at Least 7 Children Were Killed
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A school collapsed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. At least seven children have been killed and more than 10 were left under the ruins, BTA reported.
Hundreds of people gathered near the collapsed building while rescue crews searched for people among the debris.
A government spokesman said 57 students were taken to hospital.
There is still no official reason for the collapse of the building.
- » Bulgarian Died in Mount Olympus
- » A Spanish Air Force Plane Crashed into the Sea
- » Fire in Liberian School Killed 26 Children
- » Seventh Casualty of the Floods in Spain
- » Cruise Ship Overturned near Senegal, Six People Were Killed
- » An Explosion in a Russian Lab that Stores Deadly Viruses Like Smallpox, HIV and Ebola