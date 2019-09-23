School Collapses in Kenya, at Least 7 Children Were Killed

Bulgaria: School Collapses in Kenya, at Least 7 Children Were Killed www.pixabay.com

A school collapsed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. At least seven children have been killed and more than 10 were left under the ruins, BTA reported.

Hundreds of people gathered near the collapsed building while rescue crews searched for people among the debris.

A government spokesman said 57 students were taken to hospital.

There is still no official reason for the collapse of the building.

