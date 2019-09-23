Google May Have Created the Most Powerful Quantum Computer in the World

Business | September 23, 2019, Monday // 15:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Google May Have Created the Most Powerful Quantum Computer in the World www.pixabay.com

Google has developed an unprecedented quantum computer that is capable of performing calculations far beyond the capabilities of current supercomputers. This was written by The Financial Times, citing a scientific report from the corporation.

Scientists at the company have created a processor that performs calculations of such complexity in 3 minutes and 20 seconds that it would take about 10,000 years on IBM's most powerful Summit computer to date.

The developers explain that the success with the new processor is an important step in the development of operations with a full-scale quantum computing process.

"This is a significant acceleration over all known classical algorithms and proves experimentally the quantum superiority of the new processor over all others," the report said. And it is pointed out that the calculation performed is the first that can be performed exclusively on a quantum processor.

The new development will increase the power of computers with revolutionary speed.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria