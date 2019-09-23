Google May Have Created the Most Powerful Quantum Computer in the World
Google has developed an unprecedented quantum computer that is capable of performing calculations far beyond the capabilities of current supercomputers. This was written by The Financial Times, citing a scientific report from the corporation.
Scientists at the company have created a processor that performs calculations of such complexity in 3 minutes and 20 seconds that it would take about 10,000 years on IBM's most powerful Summit computer to date.
The developers explain that the success with the new processor is an important step in the development of operations with a full-scale quantum computing process.
"This is a significant acceleration over all known classical algorithms and proves experimentally the quantum superiority of the new processor over all others," the report said. And it is pointed out that the calculation performed is the first that can be performed exclusively on a quantum processor.
The new development will increase the power of computers with revolutionary speed.
- » 10 Million Tonnes of Recycled Plastic Will Be Used for the Production of New Products by 2025
- » BDZ Provides Nearly 8,000 Extra Seats For the Holiday Weekend
- » Airbnb Expects to Go Public in 2020
- » France and Germany with a Joint Project for the Production of Batteries for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles
- » Ryanair to Lay Off nearly 700 Employees while the Company's Boss Could Get $ 111 Million Bonus
- » Cybersecurity in China is a Business Worth $ 8.9 billion