Google May Have Created the Most Powerful Quantum Computer in the World

Google has developed an unprecedented quantum computer that is capable of performing calculations far beyond the capabilities of current supercomputers. This was written by The Financial Times, citing a scientific report from the corporation.

Scientists at the company have created a processor that performs calculations of such complexity in 3 minutes and 20 seconds that it would take about 10,000 years on IBM's most powerful Summit computer to date.

The developers explain that the success with the new processor is an important step in the development of operations with a full-scale quantum computing process.

"This is a significant acceleration over all known classical algorithms and proves experimentally the quantum superiority of the new processor over all others," the report said. And it is pointed out that the calculation performed is the first that can be performed exclusively on a quantum processor.

The new development will increase the power of computers with revolutionary speed.