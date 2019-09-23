The First Day of Autumn Is Officially Here!

At 10:50 am is the autumn equinox and the astronomical autumn begins. In the morning, most of the country will be mostly sunny, but from the west, clouds will increase and thicken. We can expect occasional rainfalls in the evening.

Autumn is one of the four seasons in the temperate zone, along with spring, summer and winter. Astronomically, it begins with the autumn equinox (around September 23 in the Northern Hemisphere and March 21 in the Southern). A different convention is used in meteorology - the autumns of September, October and November in the Northern Hemisphere and March, April and May in the Southern.

Autumn is a transitional season with quite high temperatures sometimes, especially in the beginning of the month (Gypsy summer) and moderate to lower by the end, when the winter solstice (around December 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and June 21 in the Southern Hemisphere) marks the astronomical beginning of the next season.