The First Day of Autumn Is Officially Here!

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 23, 2019, Monday // 15:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The First Day of Autumn Is Officially Here! www.pixabay.com

At 10:50 am is the autumn equinox and the astronomical autumn begins. In the morning, most of the country will be mostly sunny, but from the west, clouds will increase and thicken. We can expect occasional rainfalls in the evening.

Autumn is one of the four seasons in the temperate zone, along with spring, summer and winter. Astronomically, it begins with the autumn equinox (around September 23 in the Northern Hemisphere and March 21 in the Southern). A different convention is used in meteorology - the autumns of September, October and November in the Northern Hemisphere and March, April and May in the Southern.

Autumn is a transitional season with quite high temperatures sometimes, especially in the beginning of the month (Gypsy summer) and moderate to lower by the end, when the winter solstice (around December 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and June 21 in the Southern Hemisphere) marks the astronomical beginning of the next season.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: autumn, autumn equinox, weather, seasons
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria