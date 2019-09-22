Facebook Suspended nearly 70,000 Applications because of the Potential Risk of Privacy Issues

Facebook has announced that it has suspended tens of thousands of apps because of the potential risk of privacy for its users after millions of apps have been scrutinized internally, AFP reported.

The social network has made this check after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Last year, it was revealed that the British company was campaigning for mass manipulation to influence US and British voters through Facebook applications for the Brexit referendum in the UK and the 2016 US presidential election.

The audit was carried out with the assistance of hundreds of attorneys, external investigators, data analysts and engineers. The suspended applications are the work of 400 software developers, but freezing them does not necessarily mean that they are a threat to humans, said company vice president Ime Archibong.

He said that some applications were suspended because they did not respond to Facebook requests for more information, BTA reported.

“We are far from finished,” Mr. Archibong wrote. “As each month goes by, we have incorporated what we learned and re-examined the ways that developers can build using our platforms. We’ve also improved the ways we investigate and enforce against potential policy violations that we find.”