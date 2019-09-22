Two Powerful Earthquakes in Albania - There Are Injured People and Material Damages
68 people were injured in two major earthquakes in Albania on Saturday. Serious material damage was caused. The earthquakes were of magnitude 5.6 and 5.3 on the Richter scale and were also felt in neighbouring countries. Their epicentre is at the sea near Durrës.
The condition of the victims is not severe.
Walls of residential buildings are cracked and there are several old houses that have fallen down. There is no evidence of damage to bridges and roads.
The capital of Tirana remained without power and communications for several hours, but connections have already been restored.
There were also 12 secondary earthquakes registered.
