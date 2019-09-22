Day without Cars: Parts of Major Cities in Bulgaria Are Closed for Cars

Major Bulgarian cities join the traditional "In town without my car!" European day on Sunday.

On this occasion part of the streets in Sofia will be closed. From 9 am to 7 pm cars will not be allowed in the perimeter between the boulevards "Prince Al. Dondukov", "Vasil Levski", "Patriarch Evtimii", "Hristo Botev" and "Todor Alexandrov". Citizens and guests of the city will be able to rely on public transport or choose to travel on foot, by bicycle or e-scooters.

In addition to Sofia, other major Bulgarian cities such as Varna and Plovdiv are taking part in the initiative.

The European "In town without my car!" campaign aims to reduce noise and harmful emissions into the air, and to improve the quality of life in major cities. The day without cars was celebrated for the first time in 1998 in France.

