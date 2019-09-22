Bulgarian Died in Mount Olympus
Bulgarian died in Mount Olympus, Greek Rescue Service reported. The climber died on Saturday of severe injuries. According to initial information, he fell into a rocky slot in an extremely risky terrain.
The rescue operation, which lasted more than five hours, involved the fire brigade. They managed to provide first aid to the Bulgarian, but a little later he died.
The name and age of the victim have not yet been reported. There is also no information on whether he was climbing alone or with a group.
This is the second Bulgarian who died in Olympus this year. The first case was reported in May, when a 25-year-old compatriot died in the same mountain.
- » A Spanish Air Force Plane Crashed into the Sea
- » Fire in Liberian School Killed 26 Children
- » Seventh Casualty of the Floods in Spain
- » Cruise Ship Overturned near Senegal, Six People Were Killed
- » An Explosion in a Russian Lab that Stores Deadly Viruses Like Smallpox, HIV and Ebola
- » Passenger Train Derails in Hong Kong during a Rush Hour, There Are Injured