90 People Were Detained during Protests in Paris

World | September 21, 2019, Saturday
At least 90 people have been detained in Paris during another protest of the “Yellow Vestsmovement, BTA reported.

Police officers checked more than 1,200 people and fined 104 people for trying to organize protests in unauthorized locations.

Even before the protests began, the police announced that they had arrested 39 people. At 8 o'clock Greenwich, law enforcement used tear gas to disperse protesters trying to stage a protest on Champs-Élysées. Protests are forbidden there.

