Migrant Situation in Greece Gets even Worse - Lesbos Camp Is Overcrowded
Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos have said they are unable to accommodate more migrants, as currently, there are four times more people in the camp than its capacity.
12,000 people are currently detained in the Moria camp and there is no way to accommodate more migrants, authorities on the island said, BGNES and BNT reported.
Newcomers are required to sleep outdoors or in tents, as the facility accommodates only 3,000 people.
Authorities also said that yesterday at least 410 more migrants arrived at Lesbos from Turkey.
