President Rumen Radev Met with th US Ambassador to Bulgaria Justin Friedman
Politics | September 21, 2019, Saturday // 13:44| Views: | Comments: 0
president.bg
President Rumen Radev held a meeting with the Acting US Ambassador to Bulgaria Justin Friedman.
During the meeting, topics of common interest were discussed like the fight against corruption and the rule of law in Bulgaria, the modernization of the Bulgarian Army, as well as the forthcoming visit of the Bulgarian President to the United States to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.
