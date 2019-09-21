Increased Traffic Today, Large Queues at the Border Checkpoints

Increased traffic across the country in the first of the three days off. There are also serious queues of cars at major border points. The reasons are the heavy traffic and repairs.

According to Border Police, queues are expected at four points - "Captain Andreevo", "Lesovo", Vidin and "Zlatarevo". For two days, the queue of trucks at the Bulgarian-Turkey border checkpoint “Captain Andreevo” is over 10 kilometers.

In major cities, traffic will be regulated by a special traffic organization. Traffic police will monitor speeding and alcohol and drug use.

Speed ​​cameras will be installed on all busy roads in the country.

There will also be increased checks on buses, especially for the use of seat belts.