Today We Celebrate the International Day of Peace

September 21 is the International Day of Peace.

Bulgaria also joins the date, BGNES reported.

Every year today, the world commemorates the International Day of Peace, declared by the UN General Assembly as a day dedicated to fortifying the principles of peace, both within and among all member states and people. This year's theme is “Climate Action for Peace”. It was chosen because of the urgency of the measures that countries need to take against climate change and because of the importance of discussing the issue at the Climate Action Summit planned for September 23.

The International Day of Peace is celebrated in accordance with resolution 36/67 of 1981, which was adopted with the idea that it would coincide with the opening of the regular session of the United Nations General Assembly. The day was first celebrated in September 1982. In 2001, the General Assembly voted on resolution 55/282 and approved September 21 as a day of non-violence and ceasefire in all parts of the world.

The United Nations is calling for a 24-hour ceasefire in which all of humanity seeks to put an end to the unnecessary suffering of humans and animals affected by both armed conflict and natural disasters.

Climate change is currently affecting every country on seven continents, and addressing climate change is precisely one of the Sustainable Development Goals - Goal 13, which the UN considers to be one of the priorities of the world at present. Climate change brings losses to national economies, affects people's lives and will cost us more in the future.