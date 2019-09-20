600 Protests Are Planned in the United States on September 20-27

The demonstrations are part of a global strike on climate change.



More than 600 demonstrations are planned in the US on September 20-27 as part of a global strike on climate change. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On September 20, protests were announced in many major cities across the US, including Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and more. The announced locations of the demonstrations in these cities between 11am and 5pm local time on 09/20/2019 are as follows:

New York: meeting point - St. Paul Church, 219 Broadway Boulevard (St. Paul Chapel, 209 Broadway)

∙ Washington: John Marshall Park between C St and Pennsylvania Ave

: Chicago: Grand Park at Columbus Drive and Roosevelt Road

∙ Los Angeles: Pershing Square, 532 S Olive St

∙ Boston: Boston City Hall Plaza

∙ Miami: Miami Beach City Hall

The MFA recommends that our compatriots residing in the United States should avoid strike locations by keeping up-to-date information in the media, as well as on campaign sites that are constantly updated: https://globalclimatestrike.net/, https: // www .fridaysforfuture.org

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact our overseas missions in the USA at the following phones:

∙ Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Washington: +1 202 387-0174; +1 202 387-5770

∙ Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in New York: +1 212 935 4646; +1 212 935 7938

Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Los Angeles: +1 310 4373606; +1 3104786700

∙ Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Chicago: +1 312 752 0661; +1 312 867 1904