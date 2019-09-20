MFA: No Data For Bulgarians Affected by the Floods in Northern Greece
In Thessaloniki, the situation is already normalized.
No information has been reported on affected Bulgarian citizens in heavy rains in northern Greece, including in Thessaloniki, which caused flooding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Thessaloniki Consulate General informed that the situation in the city was normalized. Rainfall mainly affected the western part of the area, where the fire service provided drainage assistance.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Bulgarian citizens who reside in Greece or plan to travel to the country to keep up-to-date with information on the weather.
