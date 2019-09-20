Millions of People Around the World Have Joined the Global Climate Strike
The start was in Australia, where thousands of students did not enter classrooms today.
The youth gathered in central Sydney and called on large corporations and Australian governments to take urgent action against climate change.
The processions have already started in many European cities, with a total of 150 countries expected.
The highlight will be in New York, where their inspiration is 16-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg.
