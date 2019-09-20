Millions of People Around the World Have Joined the Global Climate Strike

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 20, 2019, Friday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Millions of People Around the World Have Joined the Global Climate Strike

The start was in Australia, where thousands of students did not enter classrooms today.


The youth gathered in central Sydney and called on large corporations and Australian governments to take urgent action against climate change.

The processions have already started in many European cities, with a total of 150 countries expected.

The highlight will be in New York, where their inspiration is 16-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria