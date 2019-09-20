Queen Elizabeth II Owns Four Apartments in Moscow, but She May not Know about them

The British Queen Elizabeth II owns four apartments in an elite Moscow district. She, however, has never set foot in the area.

The property register of the Russian capital states that four out of 12 apartments in Block No. 10 on Obydensky Lane are owned by Elizabeth II, the Head of State of Canada. The Canadian Embassy in Moscow, explained that the properties were recorded in the Queen's name because she is the head of the Kingdom of Canada.

The register describes the owner as “Her Majesty the Queen, who rules in Canada”. Canada is one of 16 additional countries of which the Queen of England is the monarch.

In addition to the Queen herself, embassy staff rarely enter the property.

The total area of ​​the four apartments is 839 square meters and combined cadastral value of 540 million rubles (7.64 million euro).

The British Queen visited Moscow for the first and only time in 1994. She had repeatedly refused a visit to the USSR before 1991, since the history of the Soviets began with the execution of the royal family, and Emperor Nicholas II himself was her relative.

According to diplomatic protocol, Queen Elizabeth II can only visit a foreign country once a year.