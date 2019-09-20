PM Boyko Borissov Comments the Change in the Position of the Bulgarian Government on Belene NPP

The position of Bulgarian government on the construction of Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has changed because we now have serious offers and know details about the construction, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in response to a question in parliament, Focus News Agency reported.

He said there was a period when the state abandoned the idea of constructing the plant, but now the situation has changed. "At the time, we didn't know what the escalation index was, how much the plant was worth. We had enormous obligations and a court of arbitration in Paris. We did not have a contract signed to know what the price would be and how much it would cost over time. And that's why we were against it," the prime minister explained.

He reminded the MPs that among the 12 or 13 bids there are some really worth considering. "On the one hand, it is the State Energy State Company, and on the other hand, the South Korean Nuclear and [the consortium of] Rosatom, meanwhile we have paid the reactors and saved 90 million in interest, and in reality the hypothesis is now quite different from what it was about Belene NPP,” the prime minister said.