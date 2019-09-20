Mark Zuckerberg Met Donald Trump at the White House

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had a "good, constructive meeting" with US President Donald Trump at the White House yesterday, the company quoted by the DPA.

A Facebook spokesman said in an email that Zuckerberg is in Washington for meetings with politicians discussing future regulations on the Internet.

Trump said on Twitter that he had a “nice” meeting with the company's director.

Earlier yesterday, Zuckerberg had meetings with several Republican senators, including Josh Hawley of Missouri, BTA reported.

Hawley wrote on Twitter that he had called on Zuckerberg to show that he was serious about issues such as demonstration of political bias, privacy and competition by selling WhatsApp and Instagram and agreed to an independent audit, which will determine whether Facebook imposes censorship. "He said no to both," the senator wrote.

