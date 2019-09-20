Fire Burned Dozens of Decares of Forests near Vidin
A large fire burned 70 decares of coniferous forests in the area of the village of Stakevtsi in Vidin. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior.
The fire occurred around 10 pm yesterday. Thanks to the timely intervention of firefighters from Belogradchik and many volunteers, 130 acres of deciduous forest were saved. The law enforcement agencies are working to identify the causes of the fire.
