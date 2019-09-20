Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Visit Bulgaria

Next year, a visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Bulgaria to mark the 140th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations is being prepared. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, quoted by BGNES.

The Prime Minister said that Bulgaria is working hard to develop its relations with Russia.

Apart from the energy sector, where a contract for the construction of the Balkan Stream pipeline as a continuation of the Turkish Stream was signed this week, there is also great potential in the field of pharmacy. According to Borissov, Bulgarian private companies should be relied on here and should be encouraged to develop their relations with their Russian partners.

Evidence of the good relations between Sofia and Moscow is the fact that the spy scandal that erupted on September 9 is not among the topics in the bilateral dialogue, the PM said.

