Yordanka Fandakova: For Four Years Sofia Municipality Has Invested BGN 55 Million in Healthcare

A total of BGN 55 million has been invested by the Sofia Municipality in municipal healthcare over the last four years. This was announced by Mayor Yordanka Fandakova during her visit to the renovated General Surgery Clinic at First City Hospital, for which new endoscopic equipment for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures was purchased.

The Sofia municipality invests between BGN 8 and 9 million annually to support municipal hospitals for activities which not financed by the NHIF, the mayor said. She informed that this year alone, the municipality provided over BGN 600 thousand for the First City Hospital.

We have been able to make our hospitals competitive. Mayor Fandakova also emphasized that the First City Hospital was the first municipal university hospital to allow specialists to be habilitated.

According to her, there is a big change in municipal healthcare.

In the first years of government in the municipality, we had to save municipal hospitals from bankruptcy and from privatization. We have supported them, we have found good management teams for them and we are gradually clearing their responsibilities, said Fandakova.

She emphasized that the municipality is investing in all municipal hospitals and Diagnostic and Advisory Centers.